Some legends of Kumasi Asante Kotoko visted the club at their Adako Jachie training grounds on Thursday ahead of their fierce clash against Hearts.

The group of old Asante Kotoko players urged the players to go for the kill on Sunday when they play against Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko held their final training session on Thursday before departing for Accra where they will face Hearts of Oak.

Among the legends who thronged the training grounds included Malik Jabir, Opoku Nti, Ernest Appau, Sarfo Gyamfi, George Kennedy and Frimpong Manso

The reds have been in fine form this season and have lost just a game away from home this season against Elmina Sharks and will be hoping to add the phobians to their scalp.

Kotoko who are at the summit of the league have a healthy 12 point lead over 8th placed Hearts of Oak.

