Kumasi Asante Kotoko failed to yet record all three points at home in their match day 14 league game against Elmina Sharks at their adopted home grounds at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side seized the initiative very early in the game as they probed for an opening in the resolute Elmina Sharks rearguard.

Asante Kotoko spurned several presentable opportunities that came their way in the game as William Opoku Mensah aside his industry and impressive work rate wasted several presentable chances with Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Gyamfi all guilty of wasting good opportunities.

Goalkeeper Lord Bawa for Elmina Sharks was also in good form as he pulled off several good chances that came the way of the home side.

It was obvious with how Elmina Sharks set up that there were content to soak the Kotoko pressure and hit them on the counter break with goalkeeper Kwame Baah thwarting several chances that fell to the away side else it could have been a different story.

Contract rebel Songne Yacouba came on late in the second half but it was not enough as the porcupine warriors had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Kotoko have lost ground with the league hunters after the draw with Elmina Sharks meaning they are now on 25 points two adrift table toppers Aduana Stars and Medeama who are tied at the top.