1 hour ago

The management of Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko has welcomed with pleasure, the decision of the Manhyia Palace to probe into the ongoing monetary tussle with Esperance of Tunisia.

The Palace, which is the seat of the team’s patron, the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, issued a statement on Wednesday indicating it's intension to go all out and look into the saga to get it fully resolved.

Kotoko’s current engagement with Esperance is over an outstanding fine of USD 180, 000 that the club needs to pay to the Tunisians following the signing of Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Clottey in 2015 while he had a valid contract with Esperance.

Speaking to Citi FM in an interview on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Porcupine Warriors, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, said that the team’s management had no issues with the decision taken by the Palace since it had the ultimate responsibility of making sure that the club functioned very well.

He also gave some clarity to a directive from the Palace in relation to the submission of a report of the 3-year tenure of the team’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei.

“I think it is a very welcome statement from the Palace. The Otumfuor is the life patron of the club and the team belongs to him.

"The statement is self-explanatory and so, for the management of the team, we think that it is a step in the right step.

"Concerning the report of the Dr. Kyei’s tenure, he submitted it some time last week and it is only proper that the Otumfuor goes through that report so we see the way forward and so, for us, we believe that it is a good thing", he said.

Boakye Ansah also debunked rumours of the sacking of Dr. Kwame Kyei and asked the team’s supporters to stay calm and keep supporting the team even during this period of no football activity.

The Ghana Premier League has been on suspension since March 15 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.