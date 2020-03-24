30 minutes ago

Former Kotoko trainer Kjetil Zachariasen says he fears for the job of fellow coach Maxwell Konadu with the kind of management he is working with at Kotoko.

The Norwegian trainer has warned the former national team trainer that he would be made a scapegoat to cover the inadequacies of the Kotoko management should things go sour for the team.

"They should not fire Maxwell now, let him stay but they will fire him and blame him, Kotoko supporters are tired of them, how they run the club, all they think is about themselves their bellies," he told Oyerepa FM.

Zachariasen has hit out at the Kotoko management for not knowing exactly what their job is and sometimes think they are coaches.

"I always believe that coaches need to be coaches and management should be doing management they should never miss that,"he added.

Kjetil Zachariasen was sacked by Kotoko last year after failing to progress in back to back CAF inter club competitions three months into his three year contract.