1 hour ago

Unwanted Asante Kotoko midfielder,Didi Arnold Alexis has been threatened by some irresponsible individuals purporting to be fans of the club to leave whiles he has a pending contract with the club according to the Player's representative.

Narrating the ordeal to Kumasi FM, the player stated "one guy called me now ,I heard people around him shouting and they told me to stop saying stupid and bad things about Kotoko and leave for my country else they will do bad things to me. They are Ghanaians,I heard them very well" he revealed.

In justifying why the unidentified fans are supporters of Kotoko,Charles Koudio,agent for Didi Arnold said 'Didi called me some 2hours ago and reported to me he's received death threats from some people that if he does not stop talking about Kotoko or leave the country,he would be killed.

If the person can say that they will kill him if he does not leave for his country or say anything about Kotoko, then it means they are supporters of the club.

Coker(Nana Kwasi Gyambibi) threatened me last week that if I'm a man I should come to Ghana and because of his statement I will come to Ghana tomorrow because I like challenges like this.

We've seen that they are tribalistic and if they want us to take it to nation-to-nation,we will do that. I will report the matter to the Ivorian embassy in Ghana and subsequently report it to the police'.Koudio said.