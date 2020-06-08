35 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Issah Ahmed has stated that Kumasi Asante Kotoko must implement certain policies if the club wants to regain its status as one of the greatest on the continent.

The club has suffered enormously on the African continent with their recent appearance in 2018 seeing them reach the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Kotoko's recent successes have only been in the local leagues with many domestic titles in the last few years with little success on the continent.

Since winning the African Club Cup in 1983 the nearest the porcupine warriors have gone to winning any continental title is twice in 2004 and 2002 both as losing finalist.

Speaking from his base in the USA via zoom on Sunday in an interview with GTV Sports Plus, the former defender says the club must keep their players for longer If they want to succeed.

“Well from where I sit, when I look at the current Kotoko team they have now, I wouldn’t say there is something special that can be done for them to match our level because this is a generation and that’s the players they have now so there’s nothing that can be done about it”

“The only thing is to groom the players to stay in the country and play with each other for a long time and that’s the what we did, we played with each other for a long time and that’s what they should do if they want to bounce back again”

“The generation we are in now, it’s very difficult to hold onto a player when there’s a contract outside. They must pay the players well in order to convince them to stay and gel” he concluded.

Issah Ahmed was part of the Kotoko side that lost the 2002 Cup Winners Cup to WAC of Morroco and was also part of the 2006 World Cup and AFCON Squad.