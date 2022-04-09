48 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have summoned 20 players for their match day 24 clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The porcupine Warriors despite leading the Ghana Premier League table will be seeking revenge as they failed to beat a struggling Hearts side in their rescheduled first round game in Accra and also lost the President's Cup game to the phobians through a last gasp Patrick Razak goal.

Kotoko will be without captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who is suspended after receiving a straight red card in their game against Karela United.

Richmond Lamptey has been out injured for some time and has not been training with the squad.

Isaac Oppong who shone brightly in the first round is along term absentee whiles center back Andrews Appau is also ruled out through injury.

Cameroonian duo George Mfegue and Frank Etouga who have scored 21 goals between them are in the squad alongside Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.

Table toppers Kotoko have a healthy 13 point lead over reigning champions and fierce rivals Hearts of Oak ahead of the match.

Kotoko squad to face Hearts of Oak:

Danlad Ibrahim

Kwame Baah

Christopher Nettey

Augustine Agyapong

Patrick Asmah

Ibrahim Imoro

Maxwell Agyeman

Justice Blay

Yusif Mubarik

Mudasiru Salifu

Sherif Mohammed

Richard Boadu

Emmanuel Keyekeh

Fabio Gama

Stephen Amankona

Dickson Afoakwa

Evans Adomako

George Mfege

Frank Etouga

Samuel Boateng