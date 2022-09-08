12 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced a 22-man squad list for their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against Burkina Faso side RCD Kadiogo.

The Ghana champions initially had to play against the Burkina Faso side in Ivory Coast on Friday, 9th September 2022, but the venue has now been changed to Benin with the match now set to come off on Monday, 12th September.

Most of the senior players and new signings have made the trip with the likes of goalkeeper Moise Pouaty, Frederick Asare, Enoch Morrison, Ernest Osei Poku, Steve Dese Mukwala among several others all making the cut.

Conspicuously missing from the squad is Cameroon marksman and top scorer for last season Frank Etouga Mbella.

FULL SQUAD BELOW: