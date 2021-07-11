6 hours ago

Kotoko will face Bechem United this afternoon at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem in their penultimate match of the season.

They will be no place on the bench for coach Mariano Barreto who will be serving his last of the two match suspension.

Razak Abalora returns to the goal post as Christopher Nettey takes his place at right back with Andrews Appau and Abdul Ganiyu at center back while Ibrahim Imoro plays a left back.

Yusif Mubarik surprisingly plays in midfield along side Patrick Asmah and Fabio Gama while the front three is Andy Kumi,Emmanuel Gyamfi and Solomon Sarfo Taylor

STARTING XI BELOW: