5 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named their starting eleven that will face Aduana Stars in Sundays late kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Stand in coach Johnson Smith made just one change to the starting line up with the suspended Emmanuel Sarkodie sitting out for Latif Anabilla.

Samuel Frimpong also replaces Emmanuel Gyamfi who started Kotoko 1-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.

STARTING XI BELOW: