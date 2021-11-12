3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are currently playing against newly promoted Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun's Park.

Maxwell Agyemang has been handed his debut in the absence of club captain Abdul Ganiyu who is on national duty.

While Andrews Appau has also been handed his first start this season in place of Yusif Mubarik.

Richard Boadu has also been handed a start after two cameo appearances.

Aside that there has been no changes to the Kotoko line up that defeated Be hem United late on.

Below is Asante Kotoko lineup:

Razak Abalora (GK & C)

Christopher Nettey

Patrick Asmah

Maxwell Agyemang

Andrews Appau

Richard Boadu

Mudasiru Salifu

Richmond Lamptey

Fabio Gama

Isaac Oppong

Samuel Boateng