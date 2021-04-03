2 hours ago

New Kumasi Asante coach Mariano Barreto has named his first starting line up for Kotoko's game away to Techiman Eleven Wonders at the the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Not much difference in the line up with Razak Abalora, Ibrahim Imoro, Christopher Nettey, Ismail Ganiyu and Yussif Mubarik make the back four.

While in the midfield Kotoko will play three players who are Fabio Gama, Latif Anabila and Mudasiru Salifu.

In what looks like a 4-3-3 formation, the front three are Emmanuel Gyamfi, Naby Keita and Augustine Okrah.

LINE UP BELOW: