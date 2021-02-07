Kumasi Asante Kotoko will battle Karela United this afternoon and coach Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match.
It is a crunch game against the league leaders who have not lost a match at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in a long while.
Just a single change has been made to the set up that defeated Inter Allies by a lone goal mid week with defender Yusif Mubarik returning to the squad as replacement for Wahab Adams.
STARTING XI BELOW:
Razak Abalora,
Imoro Ibrahim,
Samuel Frimpong,
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail,
Yussif Mubarik,
Emmanuel Sarkodie,
Latif Anabila,
Emmanuel Gyamfi,
Fabio Gama,
Kwame Opoku
Naby Keita
