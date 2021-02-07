1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will battle Karela United this afternoon and coach Johnson Smith has named his starting eleven for the match.

It is a crunch game against the league leaders who have not lost a match at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in a long while.

Just a single change has been made to the set up that defeated Inter Allies by a lone goal mid week with defender Yusif Mubarik returning to the squad as replacement for Wahab Adams.

STARTING XI BELOW:

Razak Abalora,

Imoro Ibrahim,

Samuel Frimpong,

Abdul Ganiyu Ismail,

Yussif Mubarik,

Emmanuel Sarkodie,

Latif Anabila,

Emmanuel Gyamfi,

Fabio Gama,

Kwame Opoku

Naby Keita