1 hour ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mariano Barreto has named an 18 man squad for their epic clash with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference with both teams tied on 56 points.

The match is seen by many as the tie breaker with a lot a stake for any of the teams that end up losing on the day.

Club captain Felix Annan and defender Waha Adams have been axed from the traveling squad while first choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora, Christopher Nakai Nettey and Emmanuel Keyekeh have all returned.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Razak Abalora Kwame Baah

DEFENDERS

Ibrahim Imoro Habib Mohammed Andrews Kwadwo Appau Christopher Nettey Abdul Ganiu Ismael Patrick Kojo Asmah Samuel Frimpong Mubarik Yussif

MIDFIELDERS

Fabio Gama Dos Santos Emmanuel Gyamfi Augustine Okrah Kwame Adom Frimpong Mudasiru Salifu Emmanuel Keyekeh

FORWARDS

Evans Adomako Francis Andy Kumi