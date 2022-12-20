1 hour ago

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Seydou Zerbo has named his 20-man squad that will face Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their match day nine clash later on Wednesday.

Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea in the match day nine clash as the league resumes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

The reds lost their last game 2-1 against RTU before the betPawa Premier League went on a month-long break for the Mundial.

Forgotten man Emmanuel Sarkodie who went on loan last season at King Faisal but has returned has been named in the squad after recovering from a long-term injury.

He is not the only returnee as Augustine Agyapong also comes in for Christopher Nettey.

The reds are currently fourth and will be hoping to climb up while Berekum Chelsea are 9th on the league log.

Below is Kotoko's 20-man squad:

Danlad Ibrahim GK

Frederick Asare GK

Augustine Agyapong

Charles Owusu

Mubarak Yusif

Maxwell Agyemang

Andrews Appau

Christopher Nettey

Richard Boadu

Enoch Morrison

Dickson Afoakwa

Samuel Appiah

Nicholas Mensah

Justice Blay

Emmanuel Sarkodie

Nicholas Osei Bonsu

Stephen Mukwala

Georges Mfegue

Richmond Lamptey

Samuel Boateng