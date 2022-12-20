Head coach of Asante Kotoko Seydou Zerbo has named his 20-man squad that will face Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their match day nine clash later on Wednesday.
Kotoko will host Berekum Chelsea in the match day nine clash as the league resumes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.
The reds lost their last game 2-1 against RTU before the betPawa Premier League went on a month-long break for the Mundial.
Forgotten man Emmanuel Sarkodie who went on loan last season at King Faisal but has returned has been named in the squad after recovering from a long-term injury.
He is not the only returnee as Augustine Agyapong also comes in for Christopher Nettey.
The reds are currently fourth and will be hoping to climb up while Berekum Chelsea are 9th on the league log.
Below is Kotoko's 20-man squad:
Danlad Ibrahim GK
Frederick Asare GK
Augustine Agyapong
Charles Owusu
Mubarak Yusif
Maxwell Agyemang
Andrews Appau
Christopher Nettey
Richard Boadu
Enoch Morrison
Dickson Afoakwa
Samuel Appiah
Nicholas Mensah
Justice Blay
Emmanuel Sarkodie
Nicholas Osei Bonsu
Stephen Mukwala
Georges Mfegue
Richmond Lamptey
Samuel Boateng
