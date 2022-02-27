Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey has announced his squad list for the crunch match day 18 fixture against Dreams FC later today at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The reds came from behind to win the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be looking forward to a similar results today.
Brazilian International Fabio Gama makes a return to the squad after sitting out a lot of games due to injury whiles Andrews Appau also returns from injury.
Isaac Oppong is also in the squad whiles Stephen Amankona and Patrick Asmah are also named in the squad list
Below is Asante Kotoko squad for Dreams FC game
Goalkeepers:
Danlad Ibrahim
Kwame Baah
Defenders:
Christopher Nettey
Augustine Agyapong
Charles Owusu
Yussif Mubarik
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail
Maxwell Agyemang
Imoro Ibrahim
Andrews Appau
Midfielders:
Richard Boadu
Richmond Lamptey
Justice Blay
Sheriff Mohammed
Mudasiru Salifu
Fabio Gama Dos Santos
Forwards:
Dickson Afoakwa
Solomon Sarfo Taylor
Mbella Etouga Thiery
Samuel Boateng
Georges Mfegue
