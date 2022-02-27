2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey has announced his squad list for the crunch match day 18 fixture against Dreams FC later today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reds came from behind to win the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium and will be looking forward to a similar results today.

Brazilian International Fabio Gama makes a return to the squad after sitting out a lot of games due to injury whiles Andrews Appau also returns from injury.

Isaac Oppong is also in the squad whiles Stephen Amankona and Patrick Asmah are also named in the squad list

Below is Asante Kotoko squad for Dreams FC game

Goalkeepers:

Danlad Ibrahim

Kwame Baah

Defenders:

Christopher Nettey

Augustine Agyapong

Charles Owusu

Yussif Mubarik

Abdul Ganiyu Ismail

Maxwell Agyemang

Imoro Ibrahim

Andrews Appau

Midfielders:

Richard Boadu

Richmond Lamptey

Justice Blay

Sheriff Mohammed

Mudasiru Salifu

Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Forwards:

Dickson Afoakwa

Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Mbella Etouga Thiery

Samuel Boateng

Georges Mfegue