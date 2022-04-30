1 hour ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Prosper Nartey ogum has named his staring eleven to take on West Africa Football Academy(WAFA).

The reds who have lost their last two matches have made some changes to their line up after suspensions to key players.

Charles Owusu has been called upon making only his second start of the season in the absence of Imoro Ibrahim who has been suspended due to yellow card accumulation whiles Patrick Asamh has also been suspended by the club for gross misconduct.

Deputy skipper Mudasiru Salifu has been handed a start after coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Legon Cities where he scored Kotoko's only goal.

Stephen Amankona who rarely starts has also been handed the chance to impress after struggling since joining from Berekum Chelsea.

Georges Mfegue and Frank Mbella Etouga joins Stephen Amankona upfront in the front three.

In midfield Sheriff Mohammed replaces the suspended Richard Boadu alongside Mudasiru Salifu and Fabio Gama.

At the back goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim maintains his place in goal whiles the back four includes Yussif Mubarik, Andrews Appau at center back whiles Charles Owusu and Christopher Nettey play at full back.

STARTING XI BELOW: