54 minutes ago

NCC chairman Christopher Damenya and former board member Alhaji Lamin have held talks with agents for Songne Yacouba for a possible renewal which isn’t concluded.

According to Kumasi FM, Songne Yacouba will only renew his contract for Asante Kotoko only if club chairman,Dr Kwame Kyei and CEO,George Amoako retract what his agents deem defamatory comments made against their player and issues an unqualified apology to that effect.

That,they believe will erase the misconception the fans have about the player and give him total concentration and security to continue with the porcupines.

Kotoko have not reached any sort of agreement or agreed any contract extension with Songne Yacouba.