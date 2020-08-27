1 hour ago

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has tipped newly installed Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to be a huge success at the club.

But says he will need a four to five year time frame to build a project at the club.

The former President of Phar Rangers Football Club was appointed as the new CEO of the club at the beginning of the month.

He has been tasked to make Asante Kotoko a self sufficient global brand with his deep seated knowledge in football.

The 2019 GFA Presidential aspirant has been handed a three year mandate to transform the fortunes of one of the greatest clubs on the continent.

Speaking in an interview on Kwaku Osei TV on YouTube, the former Ghana trainer believes the new CEO will be successful but needs the support of all.

"We need to plan a 4-5 year project to build a formidable team in order to compete very well domestically and internationally through the blend of quality young and experienced players."

"The supporters should be detailed about the project and exercise patience for it to grow."

