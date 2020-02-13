1 hour ago

Newly signed Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku showed the Porcupine fans what to expect from him in the Ghana Premier League as he bagged five goals in his side’s friendly win over lower tier side Jachie Youth Academy.

The 20-year old attacker hugely announced his presence at the club as he struck five times to prove his great scoring ability to head coach Maxwell Konadu.

Poku, scored ten (10) goals for Nkoranza Warriors in their GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition campaign.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso striker Songne Yacouba, whose contract issue with the club is yet to be settled, scored a brace to remind coach Maxwell Konadu of his potency upfront.

Youngster Mathew Cudjoe Anim, Maxwell Baako, Naby Keita and Augustine Okrah were all on target as the Porcupine Warriors dismantled the lower tier side.

Asante Kotoko will host regional rivals Ashantigold on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium their Ghana Premier League week 10 fixture.