Ghana Premier League holders Asante Kotoko have parted ways with their Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo with immediate effect.

The dismissal comes after Sunday's dismal 2-0 loss to Medeama at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Zerbo was away in his homeland mourning the departure of his ten-year-old son who passed on last month due to complications after heart surgery.

Pressure had been mounting on the Burkinabe coach prior to his traveling to his native Burkinabe and the club hierarchy took the coach out of his misery by showing him the exit.

"Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways. Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head Coach," a club statement announced.

A section of the club's supporters have been calling for the head of the Burkina Faso coach who they claim is not good enough for the reds.

Zerbo replaced Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum who departed the club after 11 months in charge of the club.

He began his coaching career in the 2013/14 season when he was in charge of Rail Club du Kadiogo.

He later joined Bankuy Sports from 2014 to 2016 before heading to SONABEL and Burkinabe giants ASFA Yennenga.

Zerbo's last team was Union Sportive des Forces Armées before he was handed the local national team job.

The Burkina Faso coach was in charge of 23 matches for Kotoko winning 10 drawing 7 and losing 6 of them.