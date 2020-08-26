47 minutes ago

In this day and age the beautiful game is not played only on the green turf but also ones digital presence on the vitual world is key.

Kotoko is the highest ranking team in Ghana placing 25th in Africa with the largest social media presence with an aggregate presence of 480,000 on its various social media platforms.

The ranking was complied by Digital Africa Football Club Benchmark, with Kotoko the highset ranked Ghanaian team placing 25th while Hearts of Oak were 2nd in Ghana but 27th on the continent.

Their rankings was based on a particular clubs following on various social media platforms that is Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram,LinkedIn among others.

Inter Allies was the 3rd best Ghanaian team with the most presence on Social media placing 65th on the continent.

The continental ranking is topped by Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek coming 1st and 2nd respectively.

Full Rankings Below: