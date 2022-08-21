1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will play a pre-season friendly match against Sudanese giants Al Hilal on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022.

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are currently in Addis Ababa - Ethiopia from where they will connect to Sudan for their pre-season training tour.

They departed Ghana this morning as they head to the North African side to prepare with their new coach Seydou Zerbo.

Kotoko announced that their pre-season training tour to Turkey has been canceled due to issues with their traveling visa acquisition.

They are now heading to the Northern African country of Sudan from 21st August- 1st September, 2022 where they will play friendly matches with Champions League opponents.

The porcupine warriors were supposed to travel to Turkey and were to spend 15 days as the training tour was to start on 15th August and end on 30th August 2022.

It was to help the club be in shape for the CAF Champions League preliminary stage and the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

Al Hilal is a Sudanese football club based in Omdurman that competes in the Sudan Premier League.

Al Hilal is considered the most successful Sudanese club to participate in the African Champions League in its current and old versions, as it reached the final twice in 1987 and 1992, and reached the semi-finals five times in 1966, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015.

The game will start at 7:00 PM at the 25,000-capacity Al Hilal Stadium.

Asante Kotoko at the end of last season traveled to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for their training tour and won the Ghana Premier League at a canter and will be hoping to repeat the dose this term.