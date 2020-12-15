5 hours ago

The much-awaited Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics will come off on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Accra Sports stadium. The match day three fixture was postponed due to Asante Kotoko’s participation in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors on Friday, beat Legon Cities 1-0 at the Accra sports stadium to register their first win of the season with striker Osman Ibrahim scoring the only goal of the game.

The win took them to five points from three games with two games in hand, against (Accra Great Olympics and Medeama SC). Kotoko began the campaign with two draws (1-1) against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

Coach Maxwell Konadu is sweating on the fitness of Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Senanu and Kwame Adom Frimpong. However, he received a boost on Monday, following the return of captain Felix Annan from injury.

Annan sustained the injury on match day two during the game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City park. The Porcupine Warriors boast of one clean sheet (1-0) against Legon Cities, having conceded one goal each against Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

Left back Patrick Asmah was the toast of fans in the game against Legon Cities as one of his incisive crosses from the left side resulted in the goal.

Abdul Ganiyu was also outstanding in central defence complementing Habib Mohammed at the back.

Emmanuel Keyekeh was impressive in the first half but the former Karela United man hobbled off at the break due to a wrist injury.

Accra Great Olympics got their season off to a bright start by going two games without defeat. They drew (1-1) against Medeama SC and recorded a convincing (3-0) win over Legon Cities on match day two. But that smooth sailing was halted on Sunday at the Ibrahim Tetteh park in Dansoman after a 2-0 loss to Liberty professionals.

Great Olympics have in their fold Gladson Awako, Michel Otu, Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Ashie Quaye.

Coach Annor Walker, a Ghana Premier League and MTN FA cup winner, has transformed the Dade Boys since he took over as Head coach.

Coach Walker has brought on desire, belief and hunger to the side making them one of the exiting teams in the League.

The former Nania FC and Berekum Chelsea coach would need a spectacular display from his players to beat Asante Kotoko on Thursday.

Asante Kotoko have won 11, drawn 10 and lost 9 to Accra Great Olympics in their last 30 League games.

The game is slated for a 3pm kick off on Thursday, and it will be broadcasted live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.