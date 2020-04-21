26 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set for a collision course with their players over an alleged agreement on salary cut.

It was announced on Monday by the club's General Manager that they have reached an agreement with the playing body about a 40% pay cut following the coronavirus outbreak and its associated financial pinch the club is experiencing.

Some key players have denied ever reaching any agreement whatsoever with the club's hierarchy about salary cuts in order to have enough to pay other staff in the wake of the pandemic.

It appears the club's management are intent on slashing the salaries of players but even before they go into a meeting with the players have decided to make the decision public.

Contrary to the management's announcement that the players have agreed to slash their salaries some key players have been taken aback as no such meeting has even been planned for such communication to come out.

A key player who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said that its a blatant lie by the management as they have not agreed any such thing.

"Oh no. There is nothing like that. I am even surprised to hear this. It is not true," he said

"Maybe it is a decision the management have taken. We (players) are not aware of such a thing. There is nothing like that even in our WhatsApp group."he added.