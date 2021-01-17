1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed that four of their players and four officials who arrived in the Country from Sudan with a positive COVID-19 test have all recovered and have returned a negative results.

The affected players and officials were in isolation and being looked after by the National COVID-19 response team.

Kotoko were unable to play their second leg Champions League tie against Al Hilal Omdrman after test results in Sudan confirmed seven Kotoko players had tested positive for COVID-19 although the club vehemently protested the results were fake.

The team were as a result dumped out of the CAF Champions League and will now play a knock out game in the Confederations Cup with ES Setif.

