46 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have taken the giant step of slashing the salaries of their players and technical team by 30% according to local reports in the media.

This follows the economic crunch that has arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded football the last two months.

Major clubs the world over have slashed wages of players and put staff on government furlough schemes in order to mitigate the economic impact the lack of football is having on them.

Kotoko is following in the foot steps of Ashantigold who on Thursday agreed a 20% salary cut with their players and staff although this idea was first mooted by the porcupine warriors.

Players and technical staff of the club have agreed to take a 30% pay cut in order to help keep the club afloat in these difficult times.

According to the club the decision was unanimously agreed between the players, technical team and club officials in a meeting.

A close door meeting was held at the club's secretariat with members present including captain Felix Annan, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Wahab Adams, and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu representing the playing body of the Porcupine Warriors at the meeting.

Team manager, Ohene Brenya was also at the meeting on behalf of the technical team.