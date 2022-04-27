15 minutes ago

Supporters Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Christopher Damenya has blamed the clubs players for freezing at the wrong time when the team wants to wrap up the league.

The reds have endured back to back defeats in the league against RTU in Tamale and against Legon Cities last Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He says that the players flopped entirely last Sunday as the Royals were the better team for much of the game despite the referee awarding Legon Cities a re contentious penalty for their opener.

Legon Cities handed Asante Kotoko a reality check as they were beaten 3-1 at their own backyard after an underwhelming display.

Speaking to Kumasi bases Hello FM, the supporters chief says the players should up their game as their performance is discouraging the supporters.

“It’s sad that we have lost two matches in a row when we want to win the league. Apart from the penalty the referee awarded, I can say we didn’t do anything on the field. Legon cities were better in both halves," he told Kumasi-based Hello FM. “There were some loopholes, and our players failed to pick 50-50 balls.

“But I don’t know what is wrong. The coach taught them what they were supposed to do. Seriously, I don’t know what is wrong with the players. We didn’t even deserve a draw in the game because all the players flopped today. Apart from Richard Boadu, Mudasiru, and, to some extent, Fabio Gama, the players didn’t do anything on the field. Our fullbacks flopped totally. Someone like Imoro I don’t know what was wrong with him. Maybe he was sick.

“The players should be mindful because they are discouraging us with their poor performances in recent games. No player should think that he is helping Kotoko; it is Kotoko that is helping him. Because it’s the club that pays him.

“They have to note that every player puts in a lot of work when they come up against them because they also want the opportunity to play Kotoko.

“The Kotoko players should have this in mind: we are not playing with the team. Whoever is not ready to play for the club should say it to us for them to leave. So that we will get players who have the team in their hearts and want to play," he added.

The porcupine warriors will travel to relegation threatened WAFA at Sogakope on match day 27 but still sit top of the table with a 7 point difference over second placed Bechem United.