Players of Asante Kotoko have received a bumper reward of GHC2,000.00 each from the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei after beating Hearts of Oak by 2-1.

The team were promised that amount from Dr. Kwame Kyei prior to the game to inspire the team to victory as the team continues their resurgence following a poor start to the campaign.

The Executive Chairman fulfilled his promised after the game by dishing out the cash reward to the players before departing to Kumasi to prepare for their next game against Liberty Professionals.

Meanwhile, several media reports from the camp of Asante Kotoko indicate that the winning bonus of the team has been increased from GHC300.00 to GHC500.00 from now on.

The bonuses for the team was at GHC300.00 for a win at home games and GHC500.00 for away games.

However, the Management Team of the club have decided to peg all games, regardless of the venue, to GHC500. 00.