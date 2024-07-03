1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko have initiated discussions to secure the services of former Great Olympics captain Razak Kasim, local media reports.

Kasim, an experienced midfielder, recently became a free agent after departing Olympics and has expressed interest in joining the Porcupine Warriors.

Negotiations are currently underway between the club and Kasim with the goal of reaching an agreement during the ongoing transfer window.

The 30 year old Kasim is widely regarded as a valuable addition to any squad, having featured prominently in 30 matches for Olympics last season.

Known for his defensive midfield prowess, Kasim's skills are highly sought after, and Asante Kotoko believe he perfectly fits their team dynamics.

Despite interest from rivals Hearts of Oak, no formal offer has been extended for Kasim's services as yet.

Securing Kasim's signature would provide a substantial boost to Asante Kotoko as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

With his wealth of experience and tactical acumen, Kasim promises to be a valuable asset to the team, igniting anticipation among fans eager to see him in action.

As the transfer window remains open, Kasim's future destination for the upcoming season is yet to be determined.