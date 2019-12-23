2 hours ago

Veteran midfielder Michael Akuffo is not finished yet as he still thinks he has more football in him to show the world.

After being discarded by Asante Kotoko, Michael Akuffo has joined their neighbours King Faisal on a one year deal.

The vastly experienced Akuffo will bolster the King Faisal squad which is mostly made up of players who they used in the division one before gaining promotion via the boardroom to the Premier League.

King Faisal alongside Great Olympics were handd reprieves by the GFA’s Congress in October.

Michael Akuffo has a six year stay with Asante Kotoko before seeking greener pastures at Asec Memosa in Ivory Coast, Lebanese side Al Ansar and Finnish side Fc Popa.

King Faisal will play away to Dreams Fc in their Ghana Premier League opener.