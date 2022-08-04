2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has altered the design of their new Errea jerseys for the 2022/2023 season.

The club had the image of life patron and club owner Otumfour Osei Tutu II on the right bottom corner of the jersey but after a backlash from the Manhyia Palace, the club has been forced to change the design.

"We have after further considerations in collaboration with Errea amended our 2022/23 Kits. Kum Apem a Apem Beba" the club announced.

Reports were that the Manhyia Palace had summoned the management of the club for the use of the monarch's image without permission.

On Wednesday 27th July 2022, Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko unveiled brand new Errea jerseys for the 2022/2023 season.

The two jerseys, the home and away kit, are predominantly red in colour for the home one, while the away kit is also primarily green in colour.

Kotoko's new home kit is red with a white v-neck colour with white trims on the sleeves of the jersey whiles the jersey has the porcupine logo engrained all over with the picture of the life patron of the club H.M Otumfour Osei Tutu II emblazoned on the right bottom corner.

PHOTOS BELOW: