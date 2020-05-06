3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly renewed their sponsorship agreement with telecommunication giants MTN.

This comes after the communication giants decision to suspended all financial obligations towards the club last month.

General manager of the club, Nana Gyimbibi Coker has confirmed that his outfit have extended their contract with MTN and fuel partners Ghana Oil Limited (GOIL).

Speaking to Light FM today, Nana Gyembibi Coker has revealed that indeed both contracts with GOIL and MTN have been renewed.

“We have been able to renew both contracts. Currently, MTN will be paying Kotoko from January to March in fulfilling their promise”, the General Manager for Asante Kotoko noted.

The club were in a financial quagmire some few months ago but all seem to have disappeared now with these contract renewals.