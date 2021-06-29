1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially written to world football governing body FIFA about the conduct of Algerian side USM Alger.

The Algerian side bought Kotoko's leading striker Kwame Opoku some months ago but up till now they have refused to pay Kotoko a dime.

Kotoko sold their top scorer to the Algerian side in the middle of the Ghana Premier League season something which did not go down well with supporters but the club had to do so due to financial constrains.

According Kumasi FM, the Kumasi based club have tried every diplomatic means in the book to try and get their money but to no avail and have now decided to resort to FIFA to claim their locked up cash.

The striker before leaving Kotoko in March had scored eight goals is reported to have been sold for between 300,000- 500,000 Euros.

Since his departure, Kotoko have struggled in front of goals something which many think has caused them the league title.

Kwame Opoku signed a four and half year contract with USM Algers and has since joining his new side scored twice in as many matches played so far.