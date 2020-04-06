1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association's Club Licensing Board has been at loggerheads with Asante Kotoko with regards to the clubs inability to constitute a board for the club.

According local reports in Kumasi, Manhyia Palace have placed a request to the GFA to grant them two more weeks in order to constitute the board of directors for the club.

Per Oyerepa Fm, Manhyia which is the highest decision making body for the club is yet to furnish the Club Licensing Board with the list of its board members.

Oyerepa Fm last week reported that the Manhyia Palace cited the COVID-19 pandemic as responsible for holding meetings with the prospective board members and submitting the list to the GFA.

Source close to management of the club revealed to Oyerepa FM Sports that Dr.Kyei after doing the needful to submit the names was advised by His Royal Majesty through the office of the Chief of staff that he will let the chief of staff meet with them before they are inaugurated.