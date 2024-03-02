15 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways as they pip Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Youngster Peter Amidu scored the games only goal after combining with Kalo Ouattara and Steven Mukwala to slot home just before the break.

Bibiani Gold Stars started the game on the front foot with some beautiful build up and scintillating display from the back. But it was Asante Kotoko who shot into the lead just before the half time whistle.

After the interval, the Porcupine Warriors played to a well rehearsed pattern to keep the Miners front men at bay.

Set piece expert Appiah McCarthy and Abednego Tetteh were given their chance in the second half but their introduction didn't change much as Asante Kotoko held on to win the game.

The win takes Asante Kotoko to the 2nd spot with 32 points - 3 points ahead of leaders FC Samartex, while, Gold Stars keeps hold of the 13th spot with 21 points.