Kumasi Asante Kotoko risk losing their points in their next league game If they fail to pay monies owed their former coach Kjetil Zachariasen..

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were ordered by the Player and Coaches Status Committee to pay their former coach Kjetil Zachariasen an amount of $12,425 and GH¢660 in monies owed their former trainer.

The break down of the amount involves his signing on fees owed him by the club, an outstanding winning bonus of $1,5000, telephone bills, miscellaneous payment and GH 660 cedis owed him as money used in replacing the battery of his official vehicle.

Zachariasen dragged Asante Kotoko before the Player and Coaches Status Committee after he was sacked by the management of the club after poor results in the African Inter club competitions last year.

The Norwegian was seeking compensation for his unfair dismissal by the club but that was brushed away by the committee instead instructing the club to pay him monies due him such as signing on fees and other cost he incurred while coach of the club.

Kotoko had 14 days to settle their indebtedness to the Norwegian trainer from the day of the ruling which was on the 28th February 2020.

The Porcupine Warriors who failed to launch an appeal are supposed to pay the monies owed their former coach by close of today.

As at Friday morning, checks at the GFA suggest Asante Kotoko is yet to pay the debt which has been confirmed by Charles Kouadio agent of the coach to Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

"Our lawyer wrote a reminder to them but they failed to reply and our checks at the FA shows they haven't paid"

"If they fail to pay by close of day,we will write to notify the GFA and you know what that means" he said.