2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will round up what has proved a hugely successful pre-season exercise with a friendly game against division one side Pacific Heroes in Asante Akim Agogo.

The Porcupine Warriors will take on the lower tier side at 3pm today at the Collins Senior High School Park in Agogo.

Since Maxwell Konadu took charge of the team, the porcupine warriors have played series of friendly matches drawing with Asokwa Deportivo by 3-3 and other ones.

But the nadir of all the pre-season's preparatory games is the come from behind triumph they had over bitter rivals Hearts of Oak that seem to have caused pandemonium in their fold.

The 23 time league champions will begin their quest to annex their 24th league trophy with an opening game against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.