2 days ago

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have written a strongly worded letter to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) seeking a copy of the contract between the GFA and StarTimes official TV rights holders of the league.

According to the club this is to enable them know their rights in the contract agreed between GFA, the Chinese Broadcasters and signed on behalf of the clubs by the GFA.

In an 11 point letter written and signed by the Administrative and Operations Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the club points out to the GFA that it is breaching its own statutes and regulation by preventing clubs from filming their own matches for purposes of education citing article 42 (5) of the Premier League Regulations.

The club further attacks the General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo to know better as a lawyer of long standing not to breach the GFA's own status and regulations.

Kotoko also questioned why the GFA will return GHC1,7000 paid to them prior to the Eleven Wonders game after trying to prevent them from covering the game on Tuesday 17th November 2020 after keeping the said money for two weeks.

The club also lamented why they should be made to fund the fueling of the generator set at the Accra Sports Stadium for the use of the floodlights at a cost of GHC3,5000 for their 6:00pm match schedule something they did not decide.

They further reminded the GFA that when SuperSports when in charge of the broadcasting rights of our league the borne all those cost and further compensated clubs for playing in the evening.

Kotoko further reminded the GFA that VEO, the club's cutting edge technology partner is in no competition with StarTimes and cannot rely on their footage for in game analysis contrary to what VEO can offer the club.

And further reminded the GFA that when SuperSports were broadcast right holders of the league , match footage was handed over to club's same day contrary to current holders StarTimes.

The club reminded the GFA that just as they are protecting StarTimes, they must also protect their interest with VEO technology and warned that should this 'absurd', 'primitive' and 'backward' directive stand the club will return the StarTimes rights cash of $5000 as the whole deal is worth $15,000 and prevent them from covering their games.

Kotoko also called the bluff of the GFA to stop the threats of dragging the club before the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.