2 days ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana at next year's CAF Champions League as the football season was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In anticipation of the ease in restrictions for contact sports by August, the club will carry out rigorous medical screening for their players next month.

Among the test that will be carried out will include that of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team plans to return to training as soon as possible should the government give the go ahead for football to begin.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa Fm, players of the club have been informed to get ready to return to training next month and they will also undergo COVID-19 test.

Kotoko is ready to rewrite the wrongs of last year's botched Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign last season and are awaiting the President's address to the nation at the end of the month so as to start training.