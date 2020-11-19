4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko did not only drop two points on the opening day of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season as they also lost two key members of the first team.

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with a resolute Techiman Eleven Wonders side at the Accra Sports Stadium and in the process lost two players to injury.

New signing Latif Anabila and Augustine Okrah did not play the entire 90 minutes as they went off injured during the game.

Kotoko will on match day two travel to Berekum where they will face a difficult Chelsea side but the porcupine warriors will have to play that play that game without the injured duo.

The players have began rehabilitation and are expected back in no time but the Berekum Chelsea game thus weekend will come too early for them.

Maxwell Konadu has abundance of riches to count on despite injury to these two key player's who started last Sunday's game with Kotoko squad depth.

Kotoko are expected to win at a very difficult Berekum Park as there are a lot of expectations from the supporters with all the good stuff going on off the field.