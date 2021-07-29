1 hour ago

It appears there are more happy times ahead for supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko despite what was a poor season on the pitch as the club failed to win a trophy.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah is intent to diversify the business model from its core mandate of football into other sectors to generate income and create jobs for its supporters.

Kotoko intend to enter into the transport business in Ghana and has held talks with a foreign coach manufacturing company to operate a build own operate and transfer policy.

According to Oyerepa Sports, company will give the club 10 buses to start their business whiles they pay the cost of the buses in monthly installments spread over a period of time.

They will start with the Kumasi-Accra route but will extend it to the other parts of the country when the business thrives.

It forms part of the CEO's plans to make the club economically viable and also generate income from multiple streams and not from only football while also providing employment.