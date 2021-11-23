2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko have reportedly settled their indebtedness to former Professional League Board (PLB) chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku and his Offside Consult.

The porcupine warriors owed the football agent GHC120,000 for his role helping Asante Kotoko get the transfer fee for their former midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

Since helping get the club the monies owed them by Esperance, Kotoko had not paid Ashford Tetteh Oku and his company so he dragged the club to the law courts for his money.

Background

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu joined Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis in 2019 but Kotoko did not receive the transfer fee of the player due them.

Kotoko therefore engaged the services of Offside Consult a football management consultancy firm that deals with everything football related to help the club recover their locked up funds with the Tunisian side.

The reds tried all tricks in the book to try and recover the transfer fees of the player but were not successful and therefore employed the former Hearts of Oak General Manager's services to help recover the cash.

Kotoko sold the central midfielder in 2019 after his excellent form for them in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage for a reported fee of $140,000