1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set for a collision course with their players over an alleged agreement on salary cut.

It was announced on Monday by the club's General Manager that they have reached an agreement with the playing body about a 40% pay cut following the coronavirus outbreak and its associated financial pinch the club is experiencing.

Some key players have denied ever reaching any agreement whatsoever with the club's hierarchy about salary cuts in order to have enough to pay other staff in the wake of the pandemic.

According to former Kotoko coach Frimong Manso, the club should communicate adequately with the players If they want to undertake any such move.

"Kotoko's problem sometimes is communication and I think they should sit down with the players and talk to them and explain to them the current situation so that they can agree on something."

"Everyone knows what is happening so I think they can meet them players and let them know how difficult things are and agree on some percentage of deduction."he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm in an interview.

"I think it should not be a blanket pay cut across board because some take higher salaries than others and may be affected a lot If they introduce an across board pay-cut."

"When asked If he would recommend a pay-cut at his Division one league club he said no because the players already are on very meager salaries." he concluded.