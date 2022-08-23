8 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has yet again added another player to their ranks with the acquisition of former WAFA player John Tedeku.

The left-back will compete with Patrick Asmah for that position with the transfer of Ibrahim Imoro to Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Tedeku has in the past been on trials at the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg but the deal fell through.

He has signed a three-year contract with the Ghana Premier League champions that will keep him at the club until 2024.

He had an impressive campaign for relegated WAFA last season playing 28 matches starting 24 of them.

The club had been in talks for the signature of the player on transfer deadline day on Monday, 22nd August 2022.

Tedeku will join his new teammates when they return from their trip in Sudan.