3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has sealed the capture of yet another goalkeeper after the acquisition of Frederick Asare last week.

Cameroonian goalkeeper, Moise D'assise Pouaty is the latest addition the reds have added to their goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is expected to sign a three-year contract with the reds in the coming days after agreeing to terms with the club.

He is expected in Ghana in the coming days to undergo his medical examinations before putting pen to paper on the deal.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper played for Cameroon side Union Douala and American USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC where he ended his stay in 2018 with his last spell coming up at Colombe Sport.

He played 43 matches for the American USL side before he departed in 2018.

Moise D'assise Pouaty will have to fight off stiff competition from Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare for a place in the Kotoko goal post.

The reds will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions league next season and will know their opponents in the preliminary round on Tuesday, 9th August, 2022.