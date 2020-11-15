1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named a strong starting eleven to play their opening game of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Club captain Felix Annan makes his first start for the club in a competitive game in about ten months while a lot of new signing have also been handed a start.

With the center back pairing of Yussif Mubarik and Abdul Ganiyu while Emmanuel Keyekey and Latif Anabila make their debut in midfield while Kwame Poku makes his debut as the lone man up front.

Kotoko XI: