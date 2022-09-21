3 hours ago

Amadou Fontem Tingana, the agent of former Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga says that the Ghana Premier League champions still owe his client's former Cameroonian side.

The lethal striker joined the porcupine warriors last season for an undisclosed transfer fee and was a big hit for the reds as he scored for fun and helped the club win its 25th league title

Mbella scored 21 goals for Kotoko in their run-up to the league triumph and was within a whisker of claiming the goal king award.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the agent of the player says that Kotoko has destroyed the relationship they had with AS Fortuna due to their reluctance to pay them the remaining $10,000 of Mbella's transfer fee.

"Let (Kotoko) know that it is not all about money, relationship counts but unfortunately they have destroyed that beautiful relationship with AS Fortuna,"he told Akoma FM.

"Kotoko still owes them $10, 000. Based on this issue, no Cameronian player

will join Kotoko unless this current crop of management of Kotoko are out of office," he added.

Franck Mbella has since departed Kotoko for Al Masry for a transfer fee of $400,000 with Georges Mfegue another Cameroonian also on his way out of the club.