41 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga is reportedly close to sealing a transfer move to Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry.

The player returned for pre-season with a minor injury but is now fit but was not part of the team that traveled to Benin for the first leg of their CAF Champions League game against RC Kadiogo.

Mbella is reportedly keen on a move from the reds and reports are that he is in advanced negotiations with Al Masry with a switch imminent in the coming days.

The Cameroonian striker ended the season as the top goal scorer for Asante Kotoko as he ended the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with 21 goals missing out on the goal king award by a goal after Ashgold's Yaw Annor beat him to it.

He has been the subject of interest from several clubs from Africa and outside the country with the reds keen to keep him.

Mbella was linked with moves to Udinese, FC Sion, Galatasaray and several others with Al Masry the latest.

The 20-year-old powered Kotoko to their 25th Ghana Premier League title and but missed out on the goal king award.

He joined Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season from Cameroonian side Fortuna du Mfou and has been a revelation.