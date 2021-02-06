45 minutes ago

Another prophet who seem to see a lot spiritually in the football world has predicted doom and gloom for strikers of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The founder and leader of the Christ Kingdom Ministry, Sofo Peter says there is a spell on Kotoko striker and absolutely none of them can break the 17 goal scoring feat that was last achieved by Eric Bekoe in the 2007/2008 season.

According to the man of God, the Kumasi based club can go in for world class strikers like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but they won't be able to score more than 17 goals for the club.

He says he made this revelation more than a decade ago and the only player who came close to breaking that jinx was Alex Asamoah Makwekwe who at the time was his church member and his protégé.

Speaking in an interview on Ashh FM, the prophet revealed that something must be done spiritually to exorcise that jinx.

“No striker can score 17 goals at Kumasi Asante Kotoko again unless something is done about it. Since the days of Eric Bekoe, nobody has done it again. Bekoe was the goal king in Ghana with 17 goals that season. I said this about 10 to 12 years ago when Bekoe won the golden boot that season and since then, something has happened and if Kotoko does not do anything about it, no player will pass that 17 goal mark,”

”They can go in for Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but they can’t reach or pass Eric Bekoe’s goals at Kotoko.

“Alex Asamoah is the last player at Kotoko to win the goal king award with 16 goals, he couldn’t reach or pass the 17 goals scored by Bekoe.

”During Alex Asamoah’s era, I was his pastor, I told him there is a 17 goal barrier at Kotoko and if he doesn’t relax I could help him break the 17 goal barrier at Kotoko, he can never cross it. You can call Alex Asamoah and verify what am telling you” Sofo Peter disclosed.